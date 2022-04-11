Washington was able to recapture the lead in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty, but couldn’t keep it.
Liberty (3-7, 1-0) won the GAC Central baseball matchup over the Blue Jays (4-7, 1-2), 6-3.
Washington scored one run in the top of the first and held the lead until a two-run burst for Liberty in the bottom of the third.
The Blue Jays tallied two runs in the top of the fifth to briefly take a 3-2 advantage.
Liberty came back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended with one final run in the sixth.
Morgan Copeland was Washington’s pitcher of record. In five innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Ian Junkin tossed one inning in relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk.
At the plate, Washington had five hits, all singles.
Hanon Jarvis finished the game with a pair of knocks.
Ethan Stellhorn, Gavin Matchell and Jacob Weidle had one hit apiece.
Will Lingle and Jack Schantz walked.
Stellhorn was hit by a pitch.
Lingle, Stellhorn and Aden Pecka each scored a run.
Matchell was credited with an RBI.
Pecka stole a base.
Seth Benes tossed six innings to earn the win on the mound for Liberty. He allowed three unearned runs on five hits and one walk, striking out six.
Maison Main recorded the save. In one shutout inning, he walked one, but allowed no hits.
Benes, Brayden Rowe, Cohen Waldren and Trevor York each doubled for the Eagles.
York, Rowe, Cole Vance and Peyton Braile all singled.
The two teams played again Wednesday. Washington next plays Monday on the road at Pacific, starting at 4:30 p.m.