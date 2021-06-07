While Ft. Zumwalt South edged the Union soccer Lady ’Cats in the Class 3 state semifinals Wednesday, 2-1, it was a game of firsts for Union.
“I thought it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We played the way we wanted to play. Ft. Zumwalt South is a good team. There’s a reason they’ve been on the top of the rankings all year in our class. They’re a good quality team. Hats off to them for making it to the championship game.”
Union (24-3) scored its first semifinal goal when senior Emily Gaebe nodded in a corner kick in the 29th minute.
Senior Emma Cloud crossed the ball into the box. Senior Maddie Helling initially was credited with the goal, but it later was changed to Gaebe. That goal held up through the first half.
“Up until that point in time, we hadn’t scored a goal in a semifinal game,” Fennessey said. “That got the monkey off of our back. We’re up, and we’ve never been up in the final four, so obviously things are going our way. We were trending in the right direction.”
Gaebe had a golden chance — one of the best of the game — early in the second half. Taking a pass, Gaebe was able to sprint around her defender to make a long run on net.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Sarah Bozeman came out to cut down the angle, but Gaebe got her shot away, which went wide.
“We knew the strength in this team was in the midfield, and we wanted to get the ball over the top,” Fennessey said. “At the beginning of the second half, we had two or three chances where we should have scored. That’s the way it goes sometimes. They were putting pressure on us.”
Fennessey felt a second goal would have given Union needed insurance.
“I think if we could have been able to muster one more goal, we would have run away with it,” Fennessey said.
Union held off Ft. Zumwalt South (21-2) for the first part of the second half, but the Lady Bulldogs evened the score at the 53:10 mark. Isabel Montileone beat Union goalkeeper Sydney Ransom from 5 yards out on the left side. The ball was crossed to her by Audrey Smith.
With time running out, Smith was on the receiving end of a Montileone pass to put Ft. Zumwalt South ahead, 2-1, with 1:43 to play.
“Obviously, it was a very tough situation where you give up a late goal,” Fennessey said. “Both teams were pressing. I felt it was going to come down to the team which had a little more left in the tank. We were out of gas. They were able to find that goal.”
Union pushed ahead and earned a pair of corner kicks in the final minute but couldn’t hit the net.
“If we go into overtime, catch our breath a little bit, maybe we manufacture another goal,” Fennessey said.
Union attempted 13 shots during the game, putting five on goal. Gaebe had two of those shots, and Helling, Cloud and freshman Mia Smith each had one.
Ransom, a junior, made eight saves in goal.
“Both teams had great chances,” Fennessey said. “Early on, Sydney had two or three saves that were top-class goalkeeper saves in high school. She kept us in the game.”
Ft. Zumwalt South had 18 shots with 10 of those going on net.
Grace Faherty led the way with three. Smith and Montileone each had two. Emily Bloomfield, Sophia Cross and Jailyn Brownlee posted one shot apiece.
Bozeman made four saves in goal for the win.
“Our kids played great,” Fennessey said. “I thought our effort was good. Our seniors did a great job leading us. We let them play. The kids who have led this team for the past four years were the ones who were out there fighting for the win.”
Both teams played bare-bones lineups. Union made one substitution with sophomore Addison Williford coming in to give senior wingers Kaitlyn Hobson and Kaylee Simpson relief.
Ft. Zumwalt South used two substitutes.
Ft. Zumwalt South outshot Union in the first half, 8-7, and in the second, 10-6.
The Lady Bulldogs had eight corner kicks with four in each half. Union had six. Two of those came in the first half, and four were in the second half.
Union was whistled for seven fouls to Ft. Zumwalt South’s four. Union had the game’s lone yellow card.
Union returned Thursday to play St. Louis Notre Dame (21-7) in the third-place game. It was the third season in a row Union played for third place. Grain Valley defeated Notre Dame in the other semifinal, 1-0.
“We’re coming back to see if we can win one of these darned things,” Fennessey said Wednesday. “We’ve lost two of these third-place games. We’ve been in this position before. I told them to draw from the experience and see if we can make something out of it.”
Ft. Zumwalt South played Grain Valley (22-2-1) for the title.