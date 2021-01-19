Things can turn around quickly.
St. Clair’s basketball Bulldogs (3-7) proved that Thursday, flipping a five-point deficit in the final 30 seconds to win at Newburg (9-5), 51-48.
St. Clair trailed early after five Newburg threes in the first quarter gave the home team a 21-11 lead to end the first period.
Newburg remained ahead, 30-25, at halftime.
St. Clair trailed by as much as eight in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we showed a lot of resiliency and the kids really stepped up and came through at the end,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said.
The eight-point swing in the final half minute started with a steal and a layup by Chase Walters. An ensuing technical foul resulted in two free throws from Blaine Downey to cut the lead to one, 48-47.
Austin Dunn scored the go-ahead basket and Isaac Nunez came up with a steal and a layup to extend the lead.
Newburg missed a chance to tie it at the buzzer.
Dunn was St. Clair’s leading scorer on the night with 17 points. He was also assigned defensive duties on Newburg point guard Jared Lott, whom the Bulldogs held to two points on the night.
Isgrig also noted St. Clair held Newburg’s Hunter Mentola to just three points after Mentola scored 28 in his previous outing.
“We did a good job stopping the kids that we wanted to stop, but we let too many of the other kids get by us,” Isgrig said.
Walters ended with 15 points.
Other scorers included Nunez (nine points), Downey (six), Anthony Broeker (two) and Wes Hinson (two).
St. Clair’s hosted Warrenton Friday. Next for the Bulldogs is another home game Tuesday against Hillsboro, starting at 7 p.m.