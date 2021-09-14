The St. Clair soccer Bulldogs saw positive results from shaking things up Wednesday.
St. Clair (0-4) is still in search of its first win after a 6-0 road loss at Laquey (2-2) Wednesday and an 8-1 loss at home Thursday against Festus (2-2).
The Bulldogs trailed 5-0 at halftime Wednesday but held Laquey to just one goal in the second half.
“At half, I changed my goalie and made a few changes,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “I just can’t get my offense to find the back of the net. We did play better in the second half. We haven’t gotten mercy-ruled, and that’s a big thing. Even getting down, 5-0, in the first half, they didn’t stop fighting to come back.”
In the net for St. Clair, Nathan Bess recorded nine saves, and Adam Rowald made eight stops.
Festus held a 2-0 lead Thursday at halftime.
Rowald played a full 80 minutes in net for the Bulldogs, recording 20 saves.
Connor Sikes scored the St. Clair goal.
Stephen Darden, Owen Hyde, Reece Johnson and Dawson Little each scored a brace for Festus.
Darden, Hyde and Little each tallied two assists.
Johnson recorded one assist, as did Collin Brewer.
St. Clair begins Four Rivers Conference play Monday in a 5 p.m. road game at Pacific.