Michigan’s Lansing Community College snagged both games of a baseball doubleheader Thursday in Union.
The Stars won the opener, 4-2, and took the second game, 9-1.
The Falcons (4-8) return to action with a road game Monday in Poplar Bluff against Three Rivers Community College. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
In Thursday’s opener, Elijah Stark and Grant Dittmer limited the Falcons to three hits.
Lansing scored two runs in the third and made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Both East Central runs scored in the bottom of the fourth.
Lansing added an insurance run in the fifth.
The Stars committed five errors to East Central’s one, but were able to work around the miscues.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) doubled and drove in a run.
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) singled and scored.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) singled and scored.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) walked while Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) contributed a sacrifice fly RBI.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) threw the first five innings, taking the loss. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He fanned six.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) tossed the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and two hit batters.
In the second game, East Central left the bases loaded in the first inning before Lansing scored six in the top of the third.
East Central’s run came in the bottom of the third inning. The Stars added their other three runs in the top of the sixth.
Each team had four hits. East Central committed five errors to four for Lansing.
Turner logged two of the East Central hits, both singles. Sisk and Tony Schartz (Timberland) both singled.
Jack Reynolds (Ft. Zumwalt South), Turner and Austin McKim (Linn) walked. Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) was hit by a pitch.
Dent scored the East Central run. Turner had the RBI.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) pitched the first four innings and took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits and six walks.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell), Matt Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) and Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) each threw an inning in relief.
Kearbey allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
Brendan Beaver went six innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He fanned three.
Lukas Brewer pitched the final inning.
The Falcons travel to Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, Monday, March 21, for a noon doubleheader.
East Central returns home Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, to host Hesston, Kansas, in a pair of doubleheaders. Friday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. while the Saturday games begin at 1 p.m.
The Falcons host Jefferson College in a doubleheader Sunday, March 27, starting at noon.