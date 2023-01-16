Brenna Langenberg was unstoppable Thursday.
And, thanks to her 28-point scoring performance, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks will play for the consolation title Saturday at the Union Tournament.
New Haven (6-5) vanquished Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair (2-10), 49-38.
“In the second half, Brenna Langenberg really led the way with the way she was attacking the basket,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “She was getting finishes at the rim, or going to the free-throw line. She was the difference maker.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson agreed.
“She was really good tonight,” Johnson said of Langenberg. “She kept penetrating and did a good job of handling the ball.”
Even with Langenberg’s big game, New Haven still had to fight off a resilient St. Clair squad which rallied from an initial 10-1 deficit to get back into the game.
New Haven led after one quarter, 10-3. New Haven was up 11-5 when Vada Moore hit St. Clair’s first field goal midway through the second quarter and the Lady Bulldogs continued the momentum to trim the gap to 11-10. New Haven scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 15-10 at the break.
“It was back and forth for much of the game,” Johnson said. “We let some turnovers go in the third quarter and they got away with it. We were able to get it down to six, but in the next minute they stretched it out again.”
An 11-2 run early in the third quarter lifted New Haven and the Lady Shamrocks enjoyed a 31-21 cushion through three quarters.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Peirick said. “It was one of those where we came into the game not 100 percent with energy. We had a little heart-to-heart at halftime and came out with some more energy in the second half. We started converting at the rim, which is something we didn’t do in the first half.”
In the fourth quarter, New Haven went up by as much as 22 points, 49-27, before the Lady Bulldogs netted the final 11 points of the game, including a trio of threes. Sicily Humphrey hit two of them and Charli Coello had the third.
“We got hot at the end of the game,” Johnson said. “I wish we would have made some of those shots at the beginning.”
Langenberg powered New Haven, however. St. Clair struggled to stop her driving to the basket. She went 8-10 from the free-throw stripe.
“I just knew that she was our lifeline tonight,” Peirick said.
Liz Luecke and Alayna Lagemann each closed with six points for the Lady Shamrocks.
Jessica Underwood concluded the game with five points.
Aubri Meyer, in foul trouble for much of the contest, added four points.
“With Alayna and Aubri being in foul trouble so early, that was a problem,” Peirick said. “At the same time, that’s something we’ve got to work on.”
St. Clair’s guard Vada Moore tried to copy Langenberg and she led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.
“Vada did pretty good distributing the ball to everybody,” Johnson said. “She also had six steals. She did well for us trying to keep us in the game.”
Peirick praised Moore.
“Vada likes to get into the lane and draw fouls,” Peirick said. “She baits you into going up for blocks and that’s what we did. We have to take practice to the game floor.”
Humphrey, with her threes at the end, was next with nine points.
Ava Brand and Grace Moore each scored four points.
Coello ended with three points while Emma Thompson scored two and Rylea Black netted one point.
“It took everything we had tonight to get to the consolation game,” Peirick said. “Credit to St. Clair and Coach Johnson and best of luck Saturday.”
New Haven plays Blair Oaks Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the consolation crown. Blair Oaks, the sixth seed, was a 58-45 winner over St. Francis Borgia.
“We wanted the battle of the greens,” Peirick said. “It’s going to be a test. They’re a little inexperienced compared to last year, but they still have some good talent and absolute workhorses. I’m looking forward to it. I’m hoping both teams bring their energy from the second halves tonight. It will be a good one.”
St. Clair plays Borgia Saturday at 1 p.m. for seventh place.
“It should be a fun and exciting game,” Johnson said. “Every time we play Borgia, it’s a good one. We’ll see what happens.”