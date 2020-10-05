The Lady Jays and Lady Knights both gave St. Dominic a run for its money, but could not outpace the Lady Crusaders Tuesday.
Playing at St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, St. Dominic shot the top team round with 378 strokes.
Washington’s Lady Jays shot a 392 to finish in second place. St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Lady Knights were third at 420.
“Overall, as an entire team, we were better than last week’s play,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We all had some holes that really kept us from shooting better scores, but in the end we will take it.”
Union placed fifth with 453 strokes. St. Clair tied Warrenton for seventh at 473. Pacific shot a 477 to finish ninth.
“As the host school, I was pleased with how the tournament ran — it was great weather and it went very smoothly,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I increased the yardage about 500 yards to get the course ready for districts. Some holes played very tough, especially with 25 mph gusting winds.”
Individually, nobody could keep up with Washington senior Mia Lanemann, who turned in the top individual score of 90 strokes.
Lanemann edged Warrenton’s Sam Butkovich by one stroke for the top honors.
Borgia’s Natalie Alferman tied for seventh place with 99 strokes.
“The girls are making strides in the right direction right now,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Natalie Alfermann was able to shoot her best round this year.”
Washington’s Grace Bryson made the top 10, placing 10th with 100 strokes.
“Grace and Mia both were able to shoot great rounds compared to their ones from our GAC Tournament the day before,” Fischer said. “I’m proud of both of them for staying the course because they have both had unexpected struggles on the course in the last few weeks.”
Two Lady Jays, Emily Molitor and Kyla Engemann, tied for 11th place with 101 strokes.
Borgia’s Amelia Bogler tied for 13th with her round of 104.
Rounding out Washington’s card was Isabella Fitzgerald, who tied for 16th at 105.
Maura Struckhoff was involved in the tie for 16th for the Lady Knights with a 105, as was Union’s Skylar Traffas.
Also teeing off for the Lady Knights were Sophie Fletcher, who tied for 21st with 112 strokes, Belle Nieder (T-38th, 123) and Alana Piontek (45th, 128).
“Amelia Bogler and Maura Struckhoff shot solid rounds,” Pelster said. “I was really happy with how Amelia was able to keep her mind on one shot at a time, which really helped her shoot a good round. I know Maura was disappointed in the round but I loved the way she competed every hole. Thank you to Jeff (Van Zee) and Randy (Lanfersieck) at Meramec Lakes Golf Course for setting up and running the golf tournament. It was a great day on the course.”
Following Traffas for the Lady ’Cats were Alisha Skiles (T-23rd, 113), Kaylee Simpson (27th, 115), Natalie Miner (T-32nd, 120), Hannah Gillison (55th, 133), Natalie Rice (T-57th, 136), Hallie Sperry (61st, 140) and Nicole Pope (62nd, 142).
“It was great to be able to have extra girls play in the tournament,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Coach Van Zee did a great job organizing it and we got lucky we were able to play it right before districts. Traffas played a solid round and ended up shooting a 105, which is great. We had some first-time players out there to get some experience and I think they enjoyed the nice weather too.”
Jordyn Hampson led St. Clair with a 113, tying for 23rd place.
“I was hoping and thinking we should be in the top five,” Van Zee said. “We got off to a rough start. I was pleased with the way (Hampson) battled. She had some good holes, but obviously some blow-up holes too. As a three-year junior, she’s starting to come around and I’m proud of her progress.”
Also competing for the host team were Kynzi Humprey (T-28th, 116), Anna Conner (T-36th, 122), Allie Cook (T-36th, 122), Hayley Schaefer (T-46th, 129), Alyssa Taylor (T-48th, 130), Caitlin Parmeley (T-48th, 130), Trinity McDonald (T-52nd, 132) and Bonnie Kavenaugh (59th, 137).
Maddie Brooks shot a 113 to tie for 23rd place for Pacific.
Also golfing for the Lady Indians were Aaliyah Haddox (30th, 118), Macy Caldwell (31st, 119), Lexi Carter (T-42nd, 127), Jenna Pettus (T-52nd, 132) and Jenna Rice (T-57th, 136).