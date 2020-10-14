Washington senior Mia Lanemann will be flying solo at the Class 3 State Tournament.
Lanemann shot a 97 to tie for 13th, making the state cut at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Jefferson City Country Club Monday. The Lady Jays shot a 445 as a team to finish sixth in the standings.
“Conditions yesterday were just not ideal for low scoring up in Jefferson City,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We started the day with cloudy skies, a little drizzle, and a lot of wind. The wind hung around all day and really caused the girls some troubles.”
Smith-Cotton golfer Kiser Pannier had the top round, shooting a 78.
Helias Catholic’s Greta Hinds was just one shot behind with a 79.
Helias led the team scores with 370. Jefferson City and Wentzville Liberty tied for second with 380.
Other team totals included St. Dominic (398), Rolla (405), Ft. Zumwalt North (456), Hannibal (460), Capital City (462), Grain Valley (473), Camdenton (476) and Smith-Cotton (592).
This is Lanemann’s first time advancing beyond the district round.
“I felt like Mia went into her round with the most confidence, and it showed in her determination throughout her round,” Fischer said. “It was not one of her best rounds just by looking at the score, but overall she made the shots she needed to in order to move onto state next week. For a kid that just started playing golf three years ago this is a very big accomplishment for her. It will be fun watching her compete at the state level next week for two days.”
The next best round from Washington was Emily Molitor’s 110, which placed her 30th.
Hannah Bryson (T-36th, 118), Isabella Fitzgerald (T-40th, 120) and Kyla Engemann (45th, 121) also played for the Lady Jays.
The Class 3 State Tournament runs Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 19-20, at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.