It took a top-notch pitching performance to eliminate the Blue Jays.
Washington (17-11) saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in the Class 6 District 3 Tournament at Lafayette (22-7), 4-0.
Lafayette hurler Gavin Oswald tossed a one-hit complete game shutout, recording 14 strikeouts and allowing just two walks.
Washington pitcher Gavin Mehrhoff gave Oswald a run for his money. In 5.1 innings, Mehrhoff struck out 10. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks.
Jack Lackman recorded the final two outs for Washington, allowing no runs on one walk.
Jarrett Hamlett’s single in the top of the fifth inning was the only thing preventing Oswald from completing a no-hitter.
Sam Paule and Calvin Straatmann both reached on walks.
Lafayette led, 2-0, after the first inning. The Lancers added one run in the second and one in the sixth.
Lafayette, the No. 2 seed in the district, advanced to play No. 3 Marquette in the semifinals Thursday. Francis Howell is hosting the district championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.