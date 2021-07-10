Swimming at home Tuesday, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates were defeated by Lake of the Woods, 352-138.
Pacific has one final home meet, which will take place Monday at 6 p.m. Union will visit Pacific for the dual meet.
Pacific will host the Gateway Swimming and Diving League division meet Saturday, July 17.
Against Lake of the Woods, the meet started with individual medley races. Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan and Rhyan Murphy.
Miah Bonds placed second.
Reilly Lawler was a third-place finisher.
In the freestyle races, Pacific winners were Jonah Weibrecht, Samuel Durnal and Lauren Callahan.
Pacific’s winners in the breaststroke races were Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Lake of the Woods swept the freestyle relay races.
Rhyan Murphy was Pacific’s lone winner in the backstroke races.
Lake of the Woods won all of the butterfly races.
In the medley relays, Pacific’s winners were:
• The girls 8-under team of Emily Henke, Lilly Krug, Demi Yoakum and Jordan Knapp.
• The girls 11-12 team of Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, L.B. Crooks, Zoe Nowlin and Haley Husereau.