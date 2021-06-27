Lake of the Woods handed the Union Swim Team its first setback of the 2021 Gateway Swimming and Diving League Monday in Union.
Lake of the Woods (1-1) scored 248 points to 169 for the Squids (1-1).
“Lake of the Woods brought a lot of swimmers, and we had some strong competition,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “I am proud of our team for stepping up and swimming hard.”
Weather played a role in the meet as the temperatures turned chilly after last week’s heat wave.
“It was definitely a chilly meet, but the kids bundled up as soon as they got out of the water,” Potts said. “For the coaches and spectators, we were thankful for the cooler weather and bundled up as the sun went down.”
Potts said Union was a little shorthanded, but swimmers stepped up.
“We were missing some of our 15-18 girls, and a group of our 13-14 girls swam up, so we could have some relays,” Potts said. “We had some new swimmers that at the beginning of the season struggled to swim down the pool, and they swam in multiple events last night. We have seen so much growth from the swimmers this year already. I can’t wait to see where we are all at the end of the season.”
Chris Luckner won the boys 9-10 race and was Union’s lone winner.
The meet started with individual medley races.
Second-place Squids were Regan Molitor, Walt Bobo, Kate Haberberger and Nick Haberberger.
Scoring for third place were Bree Gerdel and Hunter Smith.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winners in scoring heats were X. H. Dean, Landry Kriete and Andrew Haberberger.
In the breaststroke event, Union’s scoring winners were Lilah Williams, Chris Luckner and Raegan Rice.
In the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• The girls 6-under team of Caitlin Pohlmann, Campbell Pohlmann, Rigley Molitor and Haylie Borgmann.
• The girls 11-12 team of Sadie Mueller, Reese Jensen, Daphne Davis and Kate Haberberger.
Backstroke races were next. Scoring wins for Union were Haylie Borgmann and Sadie Mueller.
Chris Luckner was Union’s only winner in the butterfly event.
The meet concluded with the medley relay event.
Union’s winning teams were:
• The girls 8-under team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Lilah Williams, Regan Molitor and Vivian Weggemann.
• The girls 11-12 team of Daphne Davis, Sadie Mueller, Kate Haberberger and Reese Jensen.
Union returns to action Monday, visiting Washington. It will be the first meet in the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, which was rebuilt over the last year. The meet is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.