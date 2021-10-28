It was the best of times.
It was the worst of times.
For the third year in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights celebrated a 30-win season.
However, for the first time since 1997, Borgia will not be raising a district championship plaque, ending a 23-season district championship run.
Third-seeded Lafayette (31-4-1) stopped the second-seeded Lady Knights (30-5) in five games Monday during the Class 5 District 3 semifinals at Borgia, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12.
“We knew it was going to be an unbelievable battle,” Lafayette Head Coach Zach Young said. “When you face that many seniors who are gritty and just play unbelievable volleyball, we knew after the first two games that it wasn’t going to be easy. I was happy with our kids and how they persevered. It was a match which could have gone either way.”
It was the third meeting in a row where the teams went to five games. Borgia notched wins in last year’s district title game and in the regular season Oct. 12.
“Last year, we went up two sets on them, and we ended up going five,” said CJ Steiger, head coach for Borgia. “Now it’s our turn to flip the script and make it go five on them. That just shows the heart of these girls. They fought and fought and came out super strong in the third and fourth sets after getting it handed to them in the first two. We slowly got momentum and grew from there.”
In the final game, Lafayette took the early lead, but Borgia fought back to tie it at 9-9. One small mistake turned into a Lafayette rally, and the Lady Lancers scored the next three points.
“The fifth game was back-and-forth,” Steiger said. “We just came up a little short.”
Borgia fought back, but Lafayette was able to finish it to set up an all-Rockwood showdown with top-seeded Eureka (30-3) Tuesday for the title.
Eureka defeated Francis Howell in the other semifinal Monday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
“It is the district of death,” Young said. “It’s unfortunate. It would be nice for the state to do something else about this, but you have to play who is in front of you. Anybody who was here tonight will tell this was a state-level match.”
Eureka edged Lafayette in five games Oct. 14.
“They’re a great team,” Young said about Eureka. “All of our kids know each other. They’re very well coached. We’ll have to bring our A-game to have a shot.”
Steiger said Lafayette earned its win.
“Give them credit,” Steiger said. “They’re a great team. That’s why they’re moving on and we’re not.”
Just to extend the match, Borgia had to come up with something fast after Lafayette dominated the first two sets.
“It basically was a mental reset,” Steiger said. “We had to basically refocus and reset and not let the game get too big. We had to slow it down.”
Borgia struggled to close out the third game but was able to get the win. The pendulum of momentum swung in Borgia’s favor in the fourth game, setting one set to 15 for the win.
Young felt it was a great contest for the fans.
“From a fan perspective, I’m sure this was a lot of fun,” Young said. “From a coach perspective, this was a little stressful.”
Borgia graduates 10 seniors from this year’s team: Annie Arand, Lynsey Batson, Ella Brinkmann, Lily Brown, Marissa Gau, Caroline Glastetter, Lauren Nieder, Kaitlyn Patke, Ava Lou Ploch and Anniston Sherrell. Five have made college commitments. Brinkmann, Brown and Glastetter have verbally committed to Maryville University. Arand is going to Missouri S&T in Rolla. Patke has committed to playing basketball at Truman State.
“I’m super proud of these girls, these seniors,” Steiger said. “They have given this school and this program so much to be thankful for. They left it all on the floor, and they’re a great group of girls.”
Brinkmann led Borgia with 18 kills. She finished her Borgia career with 1,618 kills.
Glastetter was next with nine and Patke had eight. Brown posted seven kills, Batson had three and Arand added one.
Nieder was the digs leader with 21. Brinkmann was next with 18. Arand and Glastetter each picked up 10 digs. Ploch had two while Brown, Gau and Patke each had one.
Arand, who finished the season with 969 assists, posted 37 in the match. Lauren Nieder was next with two. Glastetter, Brown, Brinkmann and Patke each had one.
Brinkmann had two solo blocks and four block assists. Patke, Batson and Glastetter each had one solo block. Patke posted four assists while Brown had three. Batson ended with two and Glastetter added one.
Nieder and Brinkmann each served one ace.