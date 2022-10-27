In a collision of traditional Missouri volleyball powers, the Lafayette Lady Lancers swept St. Francis Borgia Saturday at Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 first-round matchup, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15.
Borgia ended its season at 13-16-2.
“Give them a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They’re an extremely talented group. They’ll contend for a title. We fought hard today, but we definitely were outmatched today. Today was more about our three seniors who were with the program for all four years and hung in there. I just want to say how much I respect and appreciate the hard work they’ve put in for all four years.”
The three are Madi Ulrich, Gisele Bolzenius and Molly Schroeder.
Lafayette (28-6), a six-time state champion, advanced to the district championship with a semifinal sweep of Marquette Monday. The Lady Lancers will play top-seeded Eureka (33-3) for the district title Tuesday.
While the two schools have matched up in big matches in recent years, this season had the programs in much different positions.
Lafayette’s win over Borgia continued a winning streak which extended to 17 matches Monday. Zach Young’s team has not lost in over a month.
Borgia, which has won 11 state titles in its program history, concluded its season at 13-16-2.
“The future does look bright for a lot of the underclassmen,” Steiger said. “Right now, it’s just a sad day for our three seniors.”
Borgia’s match statistics were not available at deadline.
