Lafayette made sure the early bounces went its way.
Washington (10-14) scored two goals in the final seven minutes, but could not catch up to the Lancers (10-14), who held on for a 4-2 win in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals.
Lafayette scored the first four goals of the game and led, 2-0, at halftime.
Sam Manson’s goal nine seconds into the start of the second half was a difference maker.
“Some of our own mistakes are what hurt us throughout most of the year and it comes back to hurt us again,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Dispossession on goal one, leaving a 2-v-2 and they tuck that away. Then a bouncing ball in our box and we can’t get our lines clear for the second one. That takes us into halftime and we’re thinking we can eliminate our mistakes and find a way back and immediately off of kickoff they drive a ball into the fall corner and it was a really pretty goal, but some poor defense to not clear a ball out of our back line on top of the 18. It was, in a way, depictive of our year.”
Manson scored twice for the Lancers in the contest. Ben MacInnes and Luc Fladda each added a goal.
Washington’s Cole Click was pulled down in the box with 6:26 to play and made good on his penalty kick opportunity to put the Blue Jays on the scoreboard.
Travis Bieg headed home a goal on a corner kick five minutes later to conclude the scoring.
“It’s exciting to see a few of our guys net goals late in the game,” Schriewer said. “We thought that could be a scenario where we come back to tie it or come back to win it, but we just let the game get too far away from us there.”
The loss ends the season for the Blue Jays. The team graduates eight seniors, the class that was in its freshman year during Washington’s 2017 state runner-up season.
“Some of the last guys connecting us to that run and I think they really believed in doing something special and pulling it off here tonight, and that’s why they fought hard to the last whistle,” Schriewer said.
Lafayette, the No. 2 seed in the district, advances to play No. 4 Eureka (4-8) in Wednesday’s championship match at Scanlan Stadium at 6 p.m.