Led by a pair of third-place finishers, Trey Ladymon and Bowen Ward, the Union wrestling Wildcats placed 14th at the Ft. Zumwalt North Boys Tournament Saturday.
Union ended with 46 points. Capital City won the meet with 204.5 points. Hannibal was second at 161.5 points. Lindbergh scored 157 points to place third.
Fulton (127) and Wentzville Liberty (114) rounded out the top five.
Ladymon (160) won three of his four bouts. He earned a 9-7 decision over Windsor’s Brice Henry before pinning Wentzville Liberty’s Trenton Williams in 5:34.
Ladymon dropped a 7-6 decision to Capital City’s Elijah Jenkins before pinning Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster in 3:38.
Ward pinned Lindbergh’s Gabriel Courtney in 2:37 to start the meet. He then pinned Capital City’s Jabari Hubbard in 2:48.
In the semifinals, Battle’s Austen Wetzel earned a 12-6 decision over Ward.
Ward finished with a 19-7 major decision over Fulton’s Elijah Brocksmith.
Lucas Hoekel (182) placed sixth, winning two of his four contested bouts.
Hoekel pinned Windsor’s Nick Jansen (3:07) and Lindbergh’s Brock Barger (5:42).
Hoekel lost to Capital City’s Matthew Boyer (10-3 decision) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Shane Pruitt (2:31).
Ty Greenwalt (106) was eighth in his weight class, losing all three of his matches. He was pinned by Hannibal’s Reign Creech in 0:46. Greenwalt went the distance with Zumwalt North’s Jacob Bals (11-5) and Lindbergh’s Devin Duchek (10-9).
Three Wildcats, Hunter Garrett (145), Cade Knese (152) and Bradley Scott (220), lost twice.
Garrett was beaten by an 18-2 (3:36) technical fall by Warrenton’s Levi Penrod and pinned by Pacific’s Mason Lucas (3:01).
Knese and Scott both were pinned twice.