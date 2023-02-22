And then there was one.
Union’s Trey Ladymon (165) is the last remaining boys wrestler from his school after the Class 3 District 3 Tournament in Carl Junction last weekend.
Ladymon placed third in his weight class to advance to this week’s Class 3 Championships.
“Trey lost a close match in the semifinals to the Carl Junction kid, but has a great draw at the state tournament,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
In the team standings, Union scored 46.5 points to finish 10th among 15 teams.
“The future is bright for our boys program,” Cranmer said. “We wrestled really well but were just outmatched in matches later in the tournament because our kids are still inexperienced. Our district is very tough and we competed well to get to the bubble match with the four of them.”
Host Carl Junction won the title with 199 points while Bolivar was second at 166. Rounding out the top five were McDonald County (153), Willard (134) and Branson (118).
Union brought eight wrestlers to the tournament with Ladymon being the only one to finish in the top four spots and advance.
Ladymon opened with a 2:50 pin of Bolivar’s Owen McCullah in the opening round. In the quarterfinals, he recorded a 20-5 technical fall of Washington’s McLaine Graham in 4:32.
Carl Junction’s Tony Stewart earned a 13-10 decision over Ladymon in the semifinals.
Ladymon came back to pin McCullah again, this time in 0:59, and pin Camdenton’s Jonathan Holt in the third-place match in 3:39.
Three Wildcats, Kurl Contato (132), Malachi Frazier (144) and Brody Sitze (175) were knocked out one win away from the state meet.
Conato made the bubble round, recovering from an opening loss to Branson’s Eli Stein (5:41).
Conato pinned Willard’s George Patton (3:48) and Rolla’s Jack Mrozowicz (1:30). He lost a 3-1 decision to Camdenton’s Finnegan McNitt.
Frazier also finished a win away from the state meet. He was pinned by West Plains’ Keegan Allcorn in 5:11 to start, but came back with pins of Carl Junction’s Nevan Challenger (4:11) and Bolivar’s Cale McCurry (4:12). Frazier was pinned by Willard’s Caleb Caldwell in 0:59 in the bubble match.
Sitze lost in the quarterfinals to Marshfield’s Tyce Jones in 1:05, but won a 10-2 major decision over Carl Junction’s Joshua McDermott. In the bubble match, Sitze was pinned by McDonald County’s Colter Vick in 1:41.
Michael Alvarado (157) won two matches. He started with a 7-6 decision over Branson’s Chase Ruda. Washington’s Casey Olszowka then won a 17-2 technical fall over Alvarado in 4:37.
Alvarado pinned Camdenton’s Gunnar Rhodes in 2:17, but was knocked out by a 7-2 decision against Rolla’s Ben Perkins.
Traven St. Clair (190) won two of his four bouts.
St. Clair pinned Parkview’s Dylan Porter in 5:24, but then lost a 1:27 pin to Bolivar’s Blake Goodman.
St. Clair bounced back with a 6-0 decision win over Glendale’s Charles Glover, but then lost to McDonald County’s Malosi Sosef, 9-4.
Logan Garrett (120) lost to Carl Junction’s Sam Melton (1:25) and Branson’s Thomas Muratelli (0:23).
Killian Cordia (285) lost both of his contested matches, pins against McDonald County’s Jayce Hitt (0:38) and Washington’s Mac Rouff (2:22).
