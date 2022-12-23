Trey Ladymon led a trio of Union wrestling Wildcats to the podium at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational Saturday.
Ladymon won the 175-pound division while Traven St. Clair was second at 190 and Killian Cordia finished third at 285.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Trey Ladymon led a trio of Union wrestling Wildcats to the podium at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational Saturday.
Ladymon won the 175-pound division while Traven St. Clair was second at 190 and Killian Cordia finished third at 285.
In the team standings, the Wildcats placed ninth with 79 points. Union finished between Eureka (96) and Oakville (67) in the 17-school event.
Hannibal was the event winner with 210.5 points with Waynesville (150.5), Kirkwood (148.5), St. Clair (145.5) and Marquette (108) rounding out the top five.
Ladymon pinned Waynesville’s Aiden Stearns in the quarterfinals in 2:47 before earning a 3:21 pin against Lutheran St. Charles’ Calvin Gross in the semifinals.
In the title match, Ladymon pinned Marquette’s Nick Keim in 2:34.
St. Clair started by pinning Ft. Zumwalt West’s Caiden Crites in 3:06 In the semifinals, he claimed a 9-5 decision over Vianney’s Alejandro Cooper.
St. Clair lost by a pin to Waynesville’s Dillon Smith in the championship bout. That match ended 12 seconds short of full time.
Cordia won his first two matches, pinning Kirkwood’s Lorenzo Brinkley in 1:20 and Oakville’s Amad Soufi in 4:01.
Marquette’s Alex Bray pinned Cordia in 0:36 in the semifinals, but Cordia came back with a 9-3 decision over Pattonville’s Daniel Davis.
Of Union’s other seven wrestlers, Kurl Conato (126) came the closest to the placement rounds.
He was pinned by Holt’s Nicholas Chambers in 0:41 to start, but won his next two. Conato pinned Cy Holder of Webster Groves in 1:55 and Orchard Farm’s Tyler Farrell in 1:14.
In the consolation semifinals, Eureka’s Andrew Stubblefield pinned Conato in 1:37.
Malachi Frazier (144) posted one win, pinning Webster Groves’ Elijah Peters in 1:29 to start the event.
Eureka’s William Geiler edged Frazier, 11-10, and Kirkwood’s Jackson Schleiffarth earned a 5-3 decision over Frazier.
Chris Kellermann sandwiched a pin victory over Pattonville’s Alfred Jenkins (3:14) between pin losses to St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock (0:17) and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Dirk Rivera (0:54).
Logan Garrett (120), Brayden Major (126), Alonzo Gregory (138) and Cayden Roesch (165) each were pinned twice.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.