Paced by 165-pound champion Trey Ladymon, the Union wrestling Wildcats tied for seventh at Saturday’s De Soto Bob Georger Boys Wrestling Classic.
In the team standings, Union scored 76 points to tie Herculaneum and North County for seventh place.
Sullivan won the team title with 182 points with Wentzville Liberty second at 179.5. Sikeston was third at 146.5 points, a half-point in front of the host team.
Ladymon was the champion at his weight. Kurl Conato (132) finished fifth while Michael Alvarado (157) and Traven St. Clair (190) both finished sixth.
Logan Garrett (120), Brayden Major (126), Malachi Frazier (144), Cayden Roesch (150), Brody Sitze (175) and Killian Cordia (285) did not reach the medal rounds.
Ladymon blazed through his bracket, winning twice by technical falls and once by a pin.
Ladymon won a 20-5 technical fall over Cape Girardeau Central’s Michael McDonald in the quarterfinals.
Ladymon then won an 18-2 technical fall over Valle Catholic’s Jayce Bales in the semifinals.
In the title match, Ladymon pinned Wentzville Liberty’s Trenton Williams in 3:23.
Conato claimed four wins on the way to fifth place.
In the first round, Conato pinned Park Hills Central’s Cole Crocker in 1:44. In the quarterfinals, Mehlville’s Caleb Gardner pinned Conato in 2:24.
Conato won his next three matches, starting with a 2:34 pin of Herculaneum’s Aiden Piediscalzi. He then gained a medical forfeit over De Soto’s Trenton Hunter and pinned Sikeston’s Tristan Leavitt in 0:26.
Alvarado went 2-2 in his contested matches with the wins wedged between the losses.
In the quarterfinals, Windsor’s Cameron Busch won a 7-0 decision over Alvarado.
Alvarado came back to pin Herculaneum’s Joe Oliver in 0:43 and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Sam Criddle in 1:26.
In the fifth-place match, Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster won a 5-2 decision over Alvarado.
St. Clair won one contested bout and took two byes.
Sullivan’s Jordan Rice pinned St. Clair in the quarterfinals in 4:39. St. Clair bounced back with a bye and a 3:22 pin of Cape Central’s Yan Feng.
In the fifth-place match, Wentzville Liberty’s Lennox Pearigen edged St. Clair, 5-2.
Frazier won two matches, pinning Park Hills Central’s Adam Gowen in 2:58 and Mehlville’s Aiden Arnaiz in 0:43. He lost in the consolation semifinals.
Cordia also went 2-2, losing in the consolation semifinals. His wins were pins over Hancock’s Damian Milner (0:46) and De Soto B’s Toby Elledge (0:38).
Garrett was 1-2, winning a 9-6 decision over Webster Groves’ Ben Kane.
Major, Roesch and Sitze lost their contested matches.
