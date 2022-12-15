Trey Ladymon reached the medal stand Saturday to lead the host team in the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Trey Ladymon reached the medal stand Saturday to lead the host team in the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Ladymon finished third at the 175-pound weight class.
One other Wildcat reached the placement rounds with Malachi Frazier (144) ending seventh.
The Wildcats finished 15th in the team standings with 49.5 points. Union placed between St. Francis Borgia (55) and Potosi (31.5).
Northwest (227) won the team title.
Ladymon opened the tournament with a 3:41 pin of Ste. Genevieve’s Gabriel Willett. He then pinned Fox’s Sawyer Petty in 1:08.
In the semifinals, Windsor’s Brice Henry posted a 7-1 decision victory over Ladymon.
In the wrestleback bracket, Ladymon claimed a 16-1 technical fall in 4:50 over Marshfield’s Tyce Jones. He then pinned St. James’ Carter Wilfong in 4:29 to claim third.
Frazier opened with a 1:02 pin of Winnetonka’s Gabriel Williams before he was pinned by Logan-Rogersville’s Jackson Snider in 5:19.
Northwest’s Evan Porter pinned Frazier in 3:31. Frazier came back to earn a 7-5 decision over Fox’s Gage Hager and a 5:35 pin of Springfield Central’s Jalen Ndongi.
Union also fielded six other wrestlers.
Logan Garrett (120) pinned St. Clair’s Grayson Langan in 1:23 and Fatima JV’s Zach Kloeppel in 0:54. He was pinned in his other two bouts.
Michael Alvarado (165) won a 4-0 decision over St. James’ Jackson Hoak, but lost his other three matches. Two were by decisions and one was by a major decision.
Traven St. Clair (190) pinned Fox’s Shawn Feldewerth in 0:57 to open, but lost his next three matches, one by decision and two by pins.
Alonzo Gregory (138) lost his three bouts by pins. Kurl Conato (132) and Killian Cordia (285) were pinned twice.
