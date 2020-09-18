Washington got back in the win column Monday, breaking a four-game losing streak.
The Lady Jays (4-4) won on the road at Owensville (3-5) in four sets, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.
“The girls played well against Owensville,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “Owensville had a balanced attack in the front row. Our blockers were strong at the net. Ingrid Figas, Abby Redd, and Hallie Giesike led our team in blocking. As a result, our defense was able to make a lot of plays.”
Giesike made 14 kills and one block.
Emma Duncan put down 10 kills.
Abby Redd notched eight kills and two blocks.
Ingrid Figas and Sophie Howell made seven kills apiece. Figas added three blocks.
Josie Obermark, Jackie Oetterer and Jessie Tovo each recorded one kill.
Oetterer posted 40 assists.
Obermark, Morgan Gratza and Sophie Nieder each made an assist.
“Morgan Gratza tallied up an impressive 36 digs,” Meyer said. “The girls showed a lot of fight in this game and fought from behind a couple of times.”
Aces were served by Gratza, Oetterer and Redd.
Collier made 15 digs and Oetterer 14. Sophie Nieder added 11 digs.
Other dig totals included eight for Obermark, five from Figas, three for Duncan, two for Redd and one for Giesike.
Washington resumed GAC Central play on the road at Wentzville Liberty Tuesday. The Lady Jays host Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday at 6 p.m.