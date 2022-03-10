Despite a massive fourth-quarter effort from the Four Rivers Conference champion Dutchgirls, the St. James Lady Tigers rule over Class 4 District 3 this season.
St. James (23-5) won Friday’s district championship game in Sullivan, 58-54, getting even with Owensville (20-7) for a Valentine’s Day loss that allowed the Dutchgirls to win this season’s conference title.
St. James opened Friday with a 12-6 lead after one quarter and carried a lead of 20-13 into halftime.
St. James had a big third quarter with 20 points, extending the lead to 40-21.
Despite going into the final period with a 19-point advantage, St. James needed nearly all of the 18 points it scored in the fourth quarter to keep its season alive as Owensville unleashed a 33-point scoring frenzy in the final eight minutes.
“I didn’t know if that fourth quarter was ever going to end,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “They were pressuring hard to try to get back into the game and we were just kind of holding on by the skin of our teeth.”
The Dutchgirls’ final period outburst outpaced the collective Owensville scoring effort in the first 24 minutes by double figures.
“I am sad to see this season come to an end,” Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said. “I have been coaching these seniors for six years and they are family to me. They demonstrated their fight. They just ran out of time.”
St. James went against its usual tendency to press opponents, instead using a zone defense to stymie the Dutchgirls through the first three periods.
“My kids did an excellent game plan,” Wells said. “This was a game where I didn’t have to work very hard to motivate my kids. They were fired up and ready for this one and they deserve it. They worked hard for it all year.”
St. James had three players go over 10 points in the contest, led by 19 points from Livi Herron.
Herron added three steals and two rebounds.
“Livi Herron stepped up for us and made big plays down the stretch,” Wells said.
“She made steals and raced down the floor for some buckets, and in that situation you need every basket you can get. Because of her live-ball effort, we didn’t have to face their press (on those scores).”
Alyson Bullock recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also notched five blocks, three assists and one steal.
Emily Recker posted 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Kendall Costoplos finished with nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one block.
Rylee Hancock recorded five points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Tess Crocker posted two points, one rebound and one steal.
Ally Hartley grabbed one rebound and one steal.
Lydia Kemnitzer contributed with two steals and one rebound.
Kyla Hendrix dropped through 20 points to lead Owensville’s scoresheet.
Anna Finley, Owensville’s leading scorer on the season with an average of 17.1 points, was held by the Lady Tigers to nine points on the night.
Other scorers included Emma Daniels (eight points), Ali Daniels (eight), Ella Gehlert (four), Camryn Caldwell (three) and Keira Hendrix (two).
St. James advances to play Lutheran South (15-13) in the sectional round Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at Kirkwood High School.
Lutheran South’s Lady Lancers made their way through the Class 4 District 4 bracket with wins over the Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science (1-21), 61-1, Bayless (20-6), 77-36, and Ursuline Academy (10-12), 43-41.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is the only common opponent between the Lady Lancers and Lady Tigers this season.
Borgia defeated Lutheran South, 54-49, in early December, but fell to St. James last week in the district semifinals, 58-26.