The St. James basketball Lady Tigers started fast on the way to Friday’s win at St. Clair.
St. James (15-5, 3-0) possessed a 25-0 lead after one quarter before going on to top the Lady Bulldogs (6-11, 0-4), 78-38.
At halftime, St. James held a 43-15 lead. After three quarters, the score was 67-26.
Annabelle Coonse led St. Clair with 16 points.
Phoebe Arnold and Alohilani Bursey each netted nine points.
Vada Moore closed out the St. Clair scoring with four points.
Bursey made nine rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Coonse recorded four rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Ava Brand and Ally Newton both pulled down two rebounds.
Newton finished with four assists and three steals.
Brand made one assist and one steal.
Grace Moore and Vada Moore each had one rebound. Vada Moore added two assists.
Arnold was credited with one assist.
St. Clair’s Monday game with New Haven was postponed due to poor travel conditions. The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at Pacific Thursday at 7 p.m.