The ride isn’t over yet for the St. James basketball Lady Tigers.
Playing in their first sectional game in four years, the Lady Tigers (24-5) did not disappoint, outracing Lutheran South (15-14) to a 60-53 victory at Kirkwood High School Tuesday.
St. James moves on to the next round, the Class 4 state quarterfinals, to play Park Hills Central (21-5) at the Jefferson College Fieldhouse at Hillsboro Saturday at 1 p.m.
Alyson Bullock, St. James’ only senior, is the last player remaining on the roster from St. James’ last district championship run in 2019.
The Lady Tigers made a sectional round exit that year, but Bullock and company did not let that happen this time around.
“It feels good – really, really good,” Bullock said. “I’m super excited.”
For the first 29 minutes Tuesday, neither team was able to gain more than four points of separation despite setting a rapid pace, as both teams looked to contest the ball in transition and earn quick scores.
Lutheran South held a 19-16 edge after one quarter, but St. James took a slight 33-32 lead into halftime.
The Lady Tigers remained ahead after three periods, 43-39.
“We expected it to be fast,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “We expected a little more full-court pressure from them, but they handled ours well. They got some easy baskets off it. We seemed a little lost out there at times, but my kids were able to make some good adjustments at halftime, especially defensively. The game was back-and-forth for three and a half quarters before we made some big plays and got the win.”
In the 30th minute, back-to-back Emily Recker layups and a Rylee Hancock free throw took the Lady Tigers from a one-point lead to a six-point advantage.
After a Katie Ranson free throw for Lutheran South on the other end, Recker again delivered in the lane to take the St. James lead to its peak of seven points with 33.3 seconds to go.
The teams traded two points in one final exchange of possessions before St. James connected on a pass to Bullock at the top of the key in the closing seconds.
The senior warded off two defenders to keep the ball in her possession as time expired.
“We’re excited,” Wells said. “This group hasn’t gotten to experience this yet. Aly Bullock is the only one to win a district and be in a sectional game. For the rest of this group, this is new. This pressure is new, and I’m just real happy for them.”
Recker’s 17 points led St. James in the contest.
Kendall Costoplos added 14 points and Bullock scored 11.
All three did most of their damage in the paint.
“We could not panic — we had to go in strong and make sure we played good defense,” Bullock said of the situation with the teams only separated by one or two possessions nearly the entire game. “It was really scary. They have a really good shot blocker. We had to make sure to move the ball around.”
Rylee Hancock, Livi Herron and Lydia Kemnitzer all scored six points for the Lady Tigers.
Ellie Buscher turned in a top notch effort for Lutheran South, posting a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. She also made five blocks, three steals and one assist.
Chloe Eggerding joined Buscher in double figures with 11 points.
Savannah Butterfield and Katelynn Karsten each ended with eight points.
Amy Ceko notched three points and Katie Ranson rounded out the scoresheet with one point.
St. James last played in the state quarterfinals in 2016. The team last made it to the state semifinals in 2013, finishing third in Class 3.