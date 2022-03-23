St. James brought home a souvenir from Springfield Saturday.
Just not the one they wanted.
The Lady Tigers finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball Championships following losses Friday to John Burroughs, 51-37, and Saturday to Helias, 51-40.
St. James finished the season at 25-7.
“I thought it was a great experience for our kids,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted but we have a young team so I hope that this experience motivates them moving forward.”
John Burroughs went on to beat St. Joseph Benton for the title, 54-46.
The third-place game marked the third meeting of the season between St. James and Helias. Helias won Dec. 1 at the Fatima Tournament 53-51, but St. James triumphed at the Sullivan Tournament Dec. 17, 39-30.
“In both games this weekend our offense kind of betrayed our defense,” Wells said. “I think we were 12-43 of Friday and 12-48 on Saturday. When you shoot those percentages against the competition we were facing it’s hard to be successful.
“I thought we defended very well, but eventually when your offense can’t get going the defense breaks down under the stress,” Wells said.
It was the first time since 2013 that St. James had made the state semifinals. The Lady Tigers have placed third three times and fourth three times.
“My kids fought and clawed both games until the final horn,” Wells said. “Their effort was never in question. It really made me proud as a coach to watch the amount of fight they put up even when things weren’t going their way. I think they are upset and disappointed right now, but after a little time they will realize what a special season they had.”
Helias
St. James led after one quarter, 9-6, but Helias took the lead in the second quarter and was up at the half, 17-16.
After three quarters, Helias led, 34-24.
Livi Herron led St. James in scoring with nine points. She also had six rebounds and one steal.
Emily Recker and Lydia Kemnitzer scored eight points apiece. Recker also had three rebounds and two assists. Kemnitzer had six rebounds, four steals and one assist.
Alyson Bullock netted six points to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Ally Hartley posted five points, three rebounds and two steals.
Rylee Hancock and Tessa Crocker each had two points. Hancock also had three rebounds, and a steal. Crocker added three rebounds and an assist.
Kendall Costoplos had three rebounds and two assists. Vanessa Perona added a steal.
Gabrielle Bax led Helias with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Adalynn Koelling scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Mikah Edwards and Claire Manns scored four points apiece. Ava Morris had two points.
Jacie Buschjost handed out six assists.
St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Molly Light is an assistant coach with Helias. She played three seasons there before her family moved back to this area for her senior year.
John Burroughs
St. James’ hopes to make its first-ever state title game ended in a 51-37 loss to the eventual state champion Lady Bombers Friday afternoon.
John Burroughs built up a 14-6 lead after one quarter and led at the half, 24-13. It was 40-20 after three quarters.
Costoplos led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Bullock netted 11 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Kemnitzer contributed seven points, three assists, two steals and a rebound.
Recker had five points and three rebounds.
Hartley scored two points with two steals and one rebound.
Herron had a rebound and a steal. Hancock pulled in three rebounds and snagged two steals.
Crocker had two rebounds and one steal.
Allie Turner was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Monet Witherspoon scored 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sydney Starks netted nine points with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Other scorers for John Burroughs were Celia Thayer with six points, BreAunna Ward with five and Alice Crowley with two.
Local connection
New Haven freshman Sophia Otten was a member of Incarnate Word Academy’s Class 6 girls basketball state championship team.
Otten played two minutes in the 71-23 win over St. Joseph’s Academy in the semifinals. Incarnate Word (29-0) won the title over Kickapoo, 67-50.
Otten also played on Incarnate Word’s fourth-place Class 4 softball team.