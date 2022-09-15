Washington won a total of 11 tennis matches in Saturday’s Troy Tournament.
The Lady Jays notched their second-ever team victory at the four-team round-robin event, defeating Troy, 6-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington won a total of 11 tennis matches in Saturday’s Troy Tournament.
The Lady Jays notched their second-ever team victory at the four-team round-robin event, defeating Troy, 6-3.
Washington fell to Ft. Zumwalt North, 6-3, and the tournament champions, Holt, 7-2.
“I remain happy with the progress of the girls’ play,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “We seem to be getting better and closer to wins each time we play. The points are competitive, games are usually close, and shot execution is more precise. Earlier in the week, we only won one match against Holt, but scored two on Saturday.”
Washington paired its top two ranked players, Evie Bryson and Mya Wardwell, together in the doubles rounds where the duo won two matches.
Wardwell teammed with Nora Mendoza to earn another doubles win and Bryson won a doubles match with Catalina Clarke.
Bryson was also victorious in two of her three singles rounds.
Mendoza notched a singles win and also won a doubles match with Katy Young.
Young won two singles matches.
Jessica Schroeder also recorded a singles win.
“Against Ft. Zumwalt North, the doubles teams played well, games were close, and the outcome could easily have been the other way around by winning a tie breaker and a few more points here and there,” Stahlhuth said. “We will get a chance to play Ft. Zumwalt North in a dual match on Tuesday. Against Troy, the outcome of the match turned on two singles players that each won their tiebreakers for Washington.”
Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Phoenix Park.
The Lady Jays host Troy Wednesday. That match also takes place at Phoenix Park with a 4 p.m. start.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.