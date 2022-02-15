Fewer than three points separated first place from second in Washington’s finals swim meet of the regular season.
Ft. Zumwalt East scored 105.5 points to win Tuesday’s tri meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, edging Washington by just 2.5 points. The Lady Jays ended the meet with 103 points while Wentzville Liberty scored 96.5.
Washington’s Ava Kauffeld won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle races, improving state consideration times in both events.
Ellie Williams won the 100 breaststroke.
Kauffeld, Williams, Maddie Henderson and Zoey Ziegler teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Race times and complete results from the meet were not available at print deadline.
The Class 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Rec-Plex.