Was it a trinity or a Trinniti?
Either way, the Francis Howell Central basketball Lady Spartans (12-4) were led by a trio of double-digit scorers Friday to finish third in the Seventh Annual Washington Tournament against the host Lady Jays (5-12), 68-25.
Among that trio was Trinniti Matthews, who netted 14 points. Gracie Stugart finished with the highest point total, 22, and Sofia Tweedie matched Matthews’ effort with 14.
Howell Central led Washington, 20-7, after one quarter, 38-11 at halftime and 59-17 at the end of the third period.
Olivia Reed scored a team-high eight points for Washington and was named to the all-tournament team.
Reed also grabbed two rebounds and one steal in the contest.
Allie Huddleston was next with seven points, adding one steal.
Elizabeth Reed notched five points and two rebounds.
Avery Street recorded five points, one rebound and one assist.
Gabby Lindemann grabbed four rebounds and Grace Landwehr rebounded three.
Ingrid Figas posted two rebounds and a steal.
Paige Robinson was credited with three assists.
Sara Heggemann finished with two steals and an assist.
Abi Waters made one steal and one assist.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Spartans were Briana Mason (six points), Rylee Denbow (five), Sophie Delaney (four) and Nikki Crangle (three).
All-Tournament
Other all-tournament selections included Stugart, Holt’s Jaliyah Green and Nysa Gilchrist, and Waynesville’s Breona Hurd and Naudia Evans.
Green was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, leading Holt to the tournament title with 18 points in a 42-33 win against Waynesville in Friday’s championship game.
Green averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the tournament.
Washington started play Monday in another tournament, losing to Union in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament.
Washington plays Rockwood Summit Wednesday.