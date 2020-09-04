Making the best of the situation, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks bounced back Saturday to claim consolation honors in their own tournament.
New Haven (2-1) fell to Belle in the opening round Saturday morning, 10-3, but bounced back to beat a pair of Four Rivers Conference rivals.
In the consolation semifinals, New Haven bounced back from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning to defeat Hermann, 6-5.
In the consolation contest, the Lady Shamrocks shut out St. Clair, 7-0. The St. Clair game is in a separate story.
Hermann scored the first three runs and each team scored in the second inning.
New Haven’s first run of the season was scored by Brande Kubiak.
Hermann led 4-1 after two innings. Mackenzie Wilson and Ryan Stutzman both scored in the third inning as New Haven cut the Hermann lead to 4-3.
The Lady Shamrocks took the lead in the fourth inning with Madison Langenberg, Wilson and Kubiak scoring runs.
Hermann tied the game again in the top of the fourth, but Emilee Hinten walked and scored the winning run on a single by Lindsey Steinbeck.
Additional game statistics, and numbers from the Belle game, were not available at deadline. The St. Clair game is detailed in a separate story.