New Haven’s girls track team captured the meet title Thursday at the Cuba Invitational.
New Haven scored 123 points to claim the title. Steelville, a district rival, was second. New Haven also scored more points than Steelville at Tuesday’s Don Olszowka Invitational at Union.
“Our girls won the meet this time, beating Steelville 123 to 101,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “So we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
A total of 12 teams scored points on the girls side. Cuba was third at 89.33 points. St. James (65) and Dixon (62) rounded out the top five.
On the boys side, New Haven scored 34 points to finish sixth among 13 schools.
St. James won with 124 points, and Steelville was second at 107.33 points. Vienna (83.33), Dixon (53) and Newburg (34) rounded out the top five.
New Haven’s winners were:
• Girls 3,200 relay of Gracie Steele, Hannah Rethemeyer, Madison Langenberg and Emma McIntyre in 10:44.87.
• Girls 800 relay of Casey Baker, Julia Faris, Grace Faris and Brande Kubiak in 1:58.33.
• McIntyre in the 1,600 run in 5:41.99 and in the 3,200 run in 12:16.24.
• Hunter Tallent in the boys 1,600 run in 5:12.65 and the 800 run in 2:13.99.
• Girls 400 relay of Peyton Sumpter, Julia Faris, Grace Faris and Kubiak in 55.19.
Finishing second were:
• Rethemeyer in the girls 800 run in 2:45.22.
• Grace Faris was second in the girls pole vault, clearing 2.25 meters.
• Sumpter landed at 9.6 meters in the girls triple jump.
• Lexi Feldmann tossed the shot put 9.06 meters.
Third-place finishers were:
• Steele in the girls 200 dash in 30.18.
• Boys 1,600 relay of Tallent, John Liggett, Adam Homeyer and Logan Williams in 3:55.48.
• Baker cleared 1.35 meters in the girls high jump.
• Ellie Westermeyer ended the girls discus at 28.77 meters.