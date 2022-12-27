At the end of a game with 17 lead changes, one player did all of the scoring in the final two minutes.
New Haven senior Brenna Langenberg scored the last eight points of the game Wednesday to break a tie in the final two minutes and send the Lady Shamrocks (4-3) on to a 34-26 win at St. Francis Borgia (2-7).
The final eight points for Langenberg came from a perfect 6-6 free-throw shooting and a driving layup.
“That’s what you want,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “She’s been struggling to find the basket. She’s had a lot of good looks, but getting it go in — even in the first three quarters of the night it wasn’t falling for her. But it’s nice to see that your senior point guard wants the ball in her hands in the fourth quarter. She did, and she put it away.”
The Lady Shamrocks’ senior point guard finished with 14 points in the contest.
“Having a ball-handler like her than can handle the pressure and go to the free-throw line to close it out is a big deal,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “I know that my point guard, freshman Clara Nowak, will get there. She’s trying to take those big shots, but just doesn’t have the execution yet. The fact that she’s trying means that she’s got the baller mentality and she’ll be alright.”
Following Langenberg for New Haven, Aubri Meyer posted eight points and Liz Luecke scored seven.
Alayna Lagemann tallied three points and Tressa Carver finished with two.
“It just kept going back and forth,” Peirick said. “In the third quarter, Aubri Meyer kept us in the game. She hit a couple of huge threes right after they had hit a three and that’s big for her. She’s been struggling and battling an upper-body injury, so (it was big) for her to get a couple to fall and get our confidence up. Our offense has really been struggling, so to see us put some buckets in during the second half was a real treat.”
Nowak’s nine points were tops for the Lady Knights.
Celia Gildehaus finished with six points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus scored four points and Natalie Alferman added three.
Sydney Kessler and Mikayla Weber both netted two points.
New Haven led, 8-5, at the end of the first quarter.
Borgia held slim advantages of 13-12 at halftime and 22-21 at the end of the third quarter.
“Sometimes it gets lost that we were actually in the lead,” Houlihan said. “It’s just been a grind of a season already. I’ve got so many young kids that are just trying to find their feet, understand the intensity and what to do if we’re not making shots, and that we have to change something if we’re not making shots.”
Four of the game’s 17 lead changes came in the fourth quarter.
A free-throw for Lagemann knotted the score at 22-22 early in the final period.
Lagemann added a two shortly thereafter to put the Lady Shanmcroskc in the lead.
After Luecke and Dorpinghaus exchanged scores, Gildehaus tied it at 26-26 with Borgia’s final score at the 2:18 mark.
Langenberg went to the line 30 seconds later to put New Haven back in the driver’s seat and then extended the lead by taking the ball to the basket with 1:23 to play. Her last four points came during Borgia’s attempt to extend the game with strategic fouls.
The game concluded 2022 for both teams with play set to resume after the holidays.
New Haven will host St. James in Four Rivers Conference action Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Borgia goes to Bishop DuBourg Jan. 2 for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.