New Haven’s basketball Lady Shamrocks are rolling into the postseason on the strength of three straight league wins.
New Haven (13-10, 4-3) wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a Four Rivers Conference win on the road at St. Clair (4-21, 0-7), 50-33.
The win comes on the heels of New Haven’s wins over Sullivan and Hermann last week.
New Haven dominated the fourth quarter, 16-3, in what was otherwise a close contest.
The Lady Shamrocks led 27-22 at the half and 34-30 at the end of the third period.
“We got off to a slow start, and St. Clair shot the ball really well from behind the three-point line in the first half,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “I thought that we were doing an okay job on the defensive end, but it seemed we were a tad slow getting to our rotations.”
Tressa Carver tallied 14 points to lead New Haven on the night.
“We were able to get a number of buckets at the rim due to some really nice passing from our guards, and some great finishes at the basket from Tressa Carver,” Peirick said. “She did a good job of cutting backside, and finding holes in their defense.”
Brenna Langenberg (13 points) and Aubri Meyer (11) also hit double digits.
Peirick said Meyer led the second-half charge.
“She did a great job of setting the tone defensively, which gave us life on the offensive end of the floor,” he said.
Alayna Lagemann and Jessica Underwood rounded out the New Haven scoring with six points apiece.
Sicily Humphrey paced the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points.
Vada Moore was next for St. Clair at 12 points.
Lillie Coello and Charli Coello each ended on three points.
Emma Thompson chipped in one point.
The Class 2 District 4 playoffs start Tuesday at Crystal City, but as the No. 1 seed, New Haven will have a bye in the first round.
The Lady Shamrocks will play their next game Thursday at 6 p.m. Their opponent will be Monday’s winner between Caledonia Valley (5-19) and O’Fallon Christian (3-17).
“We finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak through the Four Rivers Conference, and we plan on doing what we can to keep that streak alive going into districts next week,” Peirick said.
St. Clair still has two regular season games remaining, starting with a Monday road game at Salem with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Lady Bulldogs play their home finale Wednesday against Park Hills Central, also at 7 p.m.