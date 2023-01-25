Brenna Langenberg scored 19 points Friday as the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks defeated Wellsville-Middletown for the second time this season.
Brenna Langenberg scored 19 points Friday as the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks defeated Wellsville-Middletown for the second time this season.
Friday’s final score was 50-36.
“Offensively, I thought we did a better job working our offense through the high and low post,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Alayna Lagemann (six points) did a good job of getting multiple post seals and catches on our best possessions.”
New Haven (8-7) also defeated Wellsville (8-6) by 14 points in the third-place game of the Montgomery County Tournament Dec. 3, 37-23.
Both teams got off to a slow start and it was 7-6 for New Haven after one quarter.
The teams picked up the pace in the second quarter and New Haven led, 24-18.
“Defensively, in the first half we had a few girls trying to over-rotate and do too much,” Peirick said. “I appreciate the effort, but in order for our defense to work, I need five girls doing their jobs. In the first half we had three girls trying to do the work of five.”
New Haven held a 30-27 lead through three quarters and sealed the game in the fourth. Langenberg scored eight of her 19 points and Jessica Underwood netted six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.
Liz Luecke ended with nine points. Underwood was next with eight. Tressa Carver and Langenberg both had six points. Aubri Meyer added two points.
“We made the correction in the second half, and we were able to do a better job getting to shooters, closing driving lanes, and cleaning up the glass,” Peirick said. “Overall, I liked our second-half effort on both ends of the floor.”
New Haven had two three-point baskets, both from Luecke, and went 10-15 from the free-throw line.
For Wellsville, Meagan Cripe led the way with 12 points. Hallie Guzy checked in with 10 points. Bethany Slovensky was next with six points, Indica Scott ended with five and Keigan Hall closed with three.
Wellsville hit six three-point shots with Cripe and Guzy each getting two.
Wellsville was 4-11 from the free-throw line.
New Haven plays this week in the Hermann Tournament.
