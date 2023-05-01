New Haven and Owensville split the top honors Thursday in a five-team track meet.
The Lady Shamrocks scored 100.5 points to win the girls competition at the event, hosted by New Haven.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 4:42 pm
Owensville’s boys scored 122.5 points and won that side.
Following the New Haven girls were Hermann (80.5 points), Bourbon (63), Owensville (57) and Calvary Lutheran (50).
The Dutchmen were pursued on the boys side by Hermann (83), Calvary Lutheran (57), New Haven (38.5) and Bourbon (34).
Girls
The Lady Shamrocks claimed wins in the girls long jump, javelin, shot put and 400-meter relay.
Giovanna Peraino jumped to first place in the long jump with a distance of 4.34 meters.
Aubri Meyer threw the javelin 30.78 meters and the shot put 11.13 meters to win both events.
The Lady Shamrocks ran the 400-meter relay with a time of 56.31. Individual runners in the race were not identified in the published results.
Janelle Cronin ranked second in the girls pole vault at an even two meters.
Brookelyn Vogelsang ranked second in the triple jump at 9.08 meters.
Katherine Holtmeyer took second place in the discus at 32.7 meters.
Mekela Waters threw to second place in the shot put at 10.94 meters.
New Haven’s 800-meter relay team finished second in 2:01.6.
Rebecca Joseph finished third in the pole vault at two meters.
Sophia Long placed third in the triple jump at 8.62 meters.
Alayna Lagemann threw to third place in both the discus (31.88) and shot put (10.67).
Sydney Grubb ran to third place in the 800-meter run in 2:53.24.
Vogelsang placed third in the 200-meter dash in 29.55.
Boys
On the boys side, New Haven won the long jump, triple jump and javelin.
Lucas Peraino jumped 5.38 meters to win the long jump.
Jack Feldmann picked up the top javelin throw of 37.58 meters.
Lewis Wray traveled 11.79 meters for the top mark in the triple jump. He placed second in the long jump at 5.14 meters.
