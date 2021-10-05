Scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks moved to .500 in the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday.
New Haven (8-7, 3-3) won a home game over St. James (9-8, 1-4), 7-5.
“It was a good win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We struggled early in the field and gave up four runs with four errors in the first inning and really dug ourselves a hole. We cleaned up our play for the most part the rest of the game and came away with the win.”
The visiting Lady Tigers opened with four runs in the top of the first, but New Haven erased that deficit and built up a lead in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Shamrocks added a run in the fourth, and St. James scored again in the sixth.
St. James outhit New Haven, 7-5. The Lady Shamrocks made four errors to St. James’ two.
Ryan Stutzman pitched for New Haven, going the distance. She allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. She struck out seven.
“It sounds like a broken record, but Ryan Stutzman kept us in the game by pitching another really good game,” Peirick said.
Acadia Grouns threw for St. James, allowing seven runs (three earned) on five hits, seven walks and four hit batters. She struck out four.
Stutzman had two hits, and Ava Vandegriffe doubled. Jessica Underwood and Kyra Mauntel both singled.
Abbigail Meyer drew two walks. Sophia Long, Mackenzie Wilson, Stutzman, Lindsey Steinbeck and Vandegriffe walked once.
Underwood, Wilson, Katherine Holtmeyer and Steinbeck were hit by pitches.
Underwood and Wilson stole bases. Long added a sacrifice fly.
Meyer scored twice. Underwood, Wilson, Stutzman, Holtmeyer and Mauntel score once.
Lexie Freeman and Isabella Keehn both singled twice for St. James. Alyson Bullock, Jacey Spurgeon and Whitney Jenista each had one hit.
Jenista walked and stole a base. Karen Goodin had a sacrifice fly.
Bullock, Emily Recker, Freeman, Spurgeon and Jenista scored runs.
Freeman, Goodin, Spurgeon and Keehn drove in runs.