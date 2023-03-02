There was no stopping New Haven sophomore post player Alayna Lagemann Saturday night.
Lagemann netted 20 points as the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks won the Class 2 District 4 Tournament title over third-seeded Bismarck, 39-31.
“It wasn’t as easy as we had hoped,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a district championship game. They wanted to win, too, and we knew they would play really hard. They had a good game plan for us, trying to take Brenna (Langenberg) away and we had to lean on other people tonight. Alayna Lagemann stepped up really big and demanded the ball. She finished around the rim and hit some free throws. Her problem earlier in the season was free throws. She hit a few big ones tonight and had some huge rebounds.”
The win put New Haven into Tuesday’s sectional game against Perryville St. Vincent (24-3) at Park Hills Central High School. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
“They really lean on their speed,” Peirick said. “They lean on turning the ball over and getting transition points. They have a few girls who can shoot, but the way they get those open looks is that they penetrate really deep and kick it out and get open looks. It’s going to be a real high emphasis on taking care of the ball, getting across the halfcourt, setting it up and dictating the tempo. We’ve got to make them guard us for a substantial amount of time and have good possessions.”
In Saturday’s district championship in Crystal City, New Haven’s Brenna Langenberg found the twine first. It was tied, 4-4, when Lagemann started to work in the paint, scoring back-to-back baskets. Langenberg then knocked down a three and New Haven started to get a little separation.
It was 13-8 for New Haven after eight minutes with Langenberg scoring seven of her 12 points during the quarter.
New Haven took a 23-12 lead at the half with Aubri Meyer hitting the final shot for New Haven.
With Bismarck struggling to score, and Lagemann cleaning up most of the rebounds, the Lady Shamrocks carried an 11-point lead into the final quarter, 31-20.
New Haven had to be careful during the final eight minutes as both Langenberg and Lagemann picked up their fourth fouls.
“Both of them picked up two fouls in the first half and Brenna picked up a third quickly in the third quarter,” Peirick said. “She’s definitely one we can’t lose on the floor. When she picked up her fourth, I was really concerned. Luckily, we also have Aubri, who is willing to take care of the ball. She’s made huge strides and she showed it at the end. She was OK with having the ball in her hands at the end of the game. We really have grown and have girls who have shown the willingness to take on the role of handling the ball.”
However, New Haven was able to keep both in the game. A late three-point shot by Bismarck’s Morgan Randazzo tightened the score, but New Haven still managed to take a 39-31 victory.
“As a group at this time of the year, we’ve got to do what we can do to advance,” Peirick said. “You don’t have to win by 20 or 30, you’ve just got to win by one. Tonight, we did enough to advance. 2023 district champs has a really good ring to it.”
Lagemann’s 20 led all scorers during the game.
“Finally, it was get a touch into Alayna and let her go to work,” Peirick said. “That’s what we needed tonight and that’s what happened.”
Langenberg, despite being the focus of Bismarck’s defensive efforts, ended with 12 points.
Meyer scored five points and Jessica Underwood added two.
Ashley Hawkins led Bismarck with 14 points while Halie Dickey scored 10.
Randazzo had three points while Janson King and Kinsey Hubbs both scored two points.
St. Vincent (24-3) comes into Tuesday’s game on a seven-game winning streak. Losses have been to Farmington (Dec. 17, 51-36), Delta (Jan. 5, 57-44) and St. Pius X of Festus (Feb. 3, 67-58).
The Lady Indians needed an overtime to win the Class 2 District 3 Tournament over Oran, 63-55. That was the school’s first girls basketball district title since 2011.