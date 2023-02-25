New Haven’s girls basketball team is headed to the Class 2 State Tournament.
The Lady Shamrocks (15-10) defeated Bismarck Saturday in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament championship game, 39-31, to advance to the sectional round.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
New Haven’s girls basketball team is headed to the Class 2 State Tournament.
The Lady Shamrocks (15-10) defeated Bismarck Saturday in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament championship game, 39-31, to advance to the sectional round.
Alayna Lagemann led New Haven with 20 points. Brenna Langenberg was next with 12 while Aubri Meyer scored five points and Jessica Underwood added two.
The Class 2 sectional game will be against Perryville St. Vincent (24-3) and will be played at Park Hills Central High School.
The winner advances to face either Neelyville or East Carter in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 4, at the Farmington Civic Center.
More coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.