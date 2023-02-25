District Champion Lady Shamrocks
Buy Now

New Haven players and coaches pose with the Class 2 District 4 championship plaque after defeating Bismarck Saturday in Crystal City, 39-31. New Haven next will play Perryville St. Vincent Tuesday in Park Hills.

 Bill Battle

New Haven’s girls basketball team is headed to the Class 2 State Tournament.

The Lady Shamrocks (15-10) defeated Bismarck Saturday in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament championship game, 39-31, to advance to the sectional round.