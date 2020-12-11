If you like peaks and valleys, Monday’s girls basketball game at Blue Jay Gym was for you.
New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks (2-1) won the game over the Lady Jays (1-3), 51-35, but it took two big rallies to make that happen.
“Washington has a scrappy team and they work hard,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “That’s what got them back into the game. We didn’t match that work ethic. They outworked us hand over fist in the second quarter. Hard work is going to beat talent. I believe we have more talent, but they outworked us. In the second half, we matched that work ethic and held them to eight points in the second half. It’s a good win.”
Washington Head Coach Doug Light felt his team responded well after falling behind.
“We played a great second quarter,” Light said. “We did a lot of things well. Then, we come into the third quarter and we can’t make a shot. New Haven was making their shots. We had some breakdowns.”
New Haven used a seven-point run to grab a 16-6 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Shamrocks quickly made that a dozen-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Lady Jays chipped back and went on a 16-4 run to tie it by the break, 27-27. Elizabeth Reed’s driving layup with 16 seconds to play tied it.
“I love what we had in the second quarter,” Light said. “We were about to get shoved right out there. I loved the fight our kids had and how hard they played. We’re getting better.”
Just when momentum seemed to be on Washington’s side, it switched benches once again.
New Haven scored all 13 points in the third quarter to lead 40-27 headed to the final eight minutes.
“We got shots that we wanted,” Light said. “We just couldn’t get shots to drop.”
This time, the big run paid dividends. Washington halted its skid on a Allie Huddleston basket with 7:18 to play. New Haven was able to hold onto its advantage to earn the win.
“It’s still early in the season,” Peirick said. “We’re still working some things out. We just got a couple of girls back for their first game. They’re a little rusty from the quarantine. Hopefully, like every other team in the nation, you hope you don’t get quarantined because you lose so much in quarantine. It’s so hard.”
Light said New Haven was a challenge for his squad.
“You play a team like New Haven and they’re going to test you,” Light said. “They’ve got guards you really have to contain. They shoot the ball outside. They’re smart and they move the ball around. It was quite a contest.”
Peyton Sumpter paced the New Haven attack with 15 points. She knocked down two of New Haven’s three three-point baskets and went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Lady Shamrocks went 8-16 from the stripe.
Also reaching double digits was Ellie Westermeyer, who had 12 points before fouling out. Westermeyer served as the finisher as New Haven guards penetrated and drew the defense for easy baskets.
Brenna Langenberg and Mackenzie Wilson each scored nine points.
Madison Langenberg added five points and Hannah Rethemeyer ended with four.
“We want to reverse the ball and use both sides of the court,” Peirick said. “It’s been a struggle getting them to do that in practice, but we’re getting there. Hopefully, we can continue to play like that. If we can play for four quarters instead of three, we’ll be fine.”
The Lady Jays were paced by Elizabeth Reed, who ended with 14 points. She hit two of Washington’s three three-point baskets and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
For the game, the Lady Jays knocked down 10 of 18 free-throw attempts.
Paige Robinson and Joie Heien both ended with five points.
Allie Huddleston netted four points.
Olivia Reed, Ingrid Figas and Gabby Lindemann all scored two points. Grace Landwehr added one point.
New Haven will host Montgomery County Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
The Lady Shamrocks open Four Rivers Conference play Dec. 17 at Pacific.
“Tonight would have been our JV’s first game, but Washington got quarantined,” Peirick said. “You’ve got to take what you can get and play them hard while you get them because you don’t know if you’re going to get to the next one or not.”
Washington has two more games this week and both are league contests.
Wentzville Liberty travels to Washington Wednesday for the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division opener. The Lady Jays hit the road Friday to play at Francis Howell North.
“You can see spots where it’s coming,” Light said. “It’s a progression. This is a journey, not a destination. We keep talking about that. I told them the good thing is that you get to go play Liberty Wednesday and Howell North Friday. Every time you get to play right now is a blessing. We just lost our whole JV team to quarantine. I feel bad for them. Some of them are sitting out for the second time this season.”
Peirick said Washington has improved.
“Doug has those girls playing hard,” Peirick said. “They’re going to win some ballgames this year. They’re a lot better team than in the past couple of years.”