Making a trip west along Highway 100 Tuesday night, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks opened a girls-boys doubleheader with a 40-31 victory.
“It was a really good road win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Chamois is a good team and they play hard.”
New Haven (7-10) opened with a 9-3 first quarter and led the Lady Pirates (6-6) at the half, 18-7.
New Haven held a 26-17 advantage after three quarters.
“I thought we played really well on defense,” said Peirick. “We wore their two shooters out and were able to limit their shots. A lot of girls did step up and do little things to help us win as a team.”
Eight different players scored for New Haven in the win.
Mackenzie Wilson paced the attack with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Wilson went 7-8 from the free-throw line. The Lady Shamrocks were 14-19 as a team from the stripe.
Peyton Sumpter hit both of New Haven’s three-point baskets and closed with eight points. She also had an assist and a rebound.
Jessica Underwood netted six points with five rebounds.
Madison Langenberg scored five points with two rebounds and a steal.
Hannah Rethemeyer was next with four points, four rebounds and two steals.
Brenna Langenberg scored three points with one rebound.
Emma Rohlfing contributed two points, seven rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Natalie Covington added a point.
Ellie Westermeyer ended with five rebounds and two blocked shots. Caroline Otten ended with two rebounds. Grace Faris pulled down a rebound.
New Haven hosted Union Thursday night in Four Rivers Conference action. That game is covered elsewhere in this section.