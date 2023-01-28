New Haven will get to face area rival Hermann Friday for tournament hardware.
The Lady Shamrocks (9-8) knocked off Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City Tuesday in the Hermann Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals, 67-38.
“We were able to put four quarters of good basketball together last night,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We were able to score in a plethora of ways — from three, through the post, and in transition. We were patient when we needed to be, and we played with a good sense of urgency when plays allowed for it.”
That puts New Haven into Friday’s consolation contest against the host Lady Bearcats (11-7).
The two teams will meet again in Hermann Feb. 13 for the league game.
New Haven and Liberty Christian faced off Tuesday as tournament officials tried to beat expected winter weather Wednesday. New Haven took advantage of this, taking a 15-4 lead through one quarter. It was 33-20 at the half and 51-32 through three.
“I was extremely happy with our second-half defense,” Peirick said. “I challenged the girls to lock down in the half court, as we pressed in the first half, and the girls really responded well. I felt like we imposed our will on every offensive possession Liberty had in the second half. We closed driving lanes, forced long skip passes, and had a high hand close out on all shots.”
Brenna Langenberg, New Haven’s leading scorer this season, set the tone with 26 points. She hit three of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets.
Liz Luecke also came through with 15 points, including a trio of three-point baskets.
Jessica Underwood chipped in with seven points.
Alayna Lagemann recorded six points.
Lindsey Steinbeck and Mekela Waters each scored five points. Waters hit a three-point basket.
Aubri Meyer closed with three points.
New Haven went 8-14 from the free-throw line.
For Liberty Christian, Alli Meyer led the way with 16 points.
Anna Meyer was next with 12 points and Lauren Moss added 10.
Each of the three scorers hit two three-point shots.
Liberty Christian went 6-13 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Eagles moved to play St. Clair Friday for seventh place.
