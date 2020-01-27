At one time, a girls basketball game between the New Haven Lady Shamrocks and Silex Lady Owls meant quite a bit.
More than once, the teams clashed in the MSHSAA playoffs with the winner frequently eventually playing in the state tournament.
The teams renewed that rivalry Tuesday in Lincoln County with New Haven winning, 60-31.
New Haven improved to 7-5 on the season while Silex dropped to 2-6.
“Our next two games are against really tough teams, Union (Thursday) and South Callaway (Friday),” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We are really going to have to control the tempo to have any chance.”
New Haven jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and was up 28-16 at the half.
“You could tell that we were not in our regular routine because of the snow day,” Peirick said. “We came out pretty sluggish in the first half on the defensive end and allowed them to hang around.”
The Lady Shamrocks went on another scoring surge to lead 49-23 through three quarters.
“We turned up the pressure in the third quarter and were able to put them away early in the third quarter,” Peirick said.
Mackenzie Wilson was the scoring leader for the Lady Shamrocks with 20 points. She knocked down three of the team’s four three-point baskets and went 3-5 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 10-12 from the stripe in the game.
“Mackenzie Wilson and McKenzie Overschmidt did a really good job of pressuring the ball and creating turnovers in the third quarter and getting easy points at the basket,” Peirick said.
Ellie Westermeyer was next with 13 points. She went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
“Ellie Westermeyer had another good game on both ends of the court,” Peirick said.
Overschmidt was next with nine points.
Madison Langenberg chipped in with eight points. Hannah Rethemeyer scored six. Caroline Otten and Alexis Sidwell netted two points apiece.
“Everyone got to play a lot of minutes, and hopefully that pays off down the road,” Peirick said.