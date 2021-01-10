New Haven’s basketball Lady Shamrocks will take a .500 record into next week’s South Callaway Tournament thanks to a 41-30 home win over Cuba Thursday night.
“It was a good win for us going into the South Callaway Tournament next week,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said.
New Haven (4-4) was able to break away in the second half for the win over Cuba (2-4).
The Lady Shamrocks led after one quarter, 8-6, but the game was tied at the half, 15-15.
New Haven pulled ahead by eight points through three quarters, 30-22.
Madison Langenberg led New Haven with 10 points for the game.
Mackenzie Wilson, Hannah Rethemeyer, Peyton Sumpter and Brenna Langenberg scored six points apiece.
Ellie Westermyer netted four points while Grace Faris added three.
“Their defensive focus was on stopping Mackenzie Wilson from scoring, so other girls stepped up and made baskets,” Peirick said.
New Haven hit five three-point shots and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
“We struggled a little with their pressure in the first half, but made some adjustments at half and were able to score some quick baskets against it in the second half,” Peirick said. “We also were able to get some good ball movement in the second half on offense and get really good looks at the basket.”
New Haven returns to action Monday as the fourth seed in the South Callaway Tournament. The Lady Shamrocks face Russellville Monday at 5 p.m. in Mokane. The winner will play top-seeded South Callaway Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The loser moves directly to the consolation championship next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule had to change after Columbia Independent dropped out late this week.