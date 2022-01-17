Midnight struck for Cinderella Wednesday.
And, it was the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks ringing the bell.
New Haven (8-3), the South Callaway Tournament’s third seed, knocked off No. 7 Russellville (5-9) Wednesday in the semifinals, 71-50.
“After Russellville upset Montgomery County Monday night, we knew that we would have our hands full,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Montgomery beat us in early December so we took this as an opportunity to see how far we have come since that loss. Our girls did a great job executing on both ends of the floor.”
The win put the Lady Shamrocks into the championship game against top-seeded Fatima (10-5), a 51-43 winner over Hermann in the semifinals.
That game was pushed up to Friday due to projected winter weather this weekend.
“We have an incredible challenge/opportunity ahead of us in Fatima,” Peirick said. “They are skilled, but they are also extremely tall, strong and long. They start three girls that are 6-0 or taller, and they have several girls who are knockdown shooters. Our girls definitely are up for the challenge, and expect to give them a run for their money.”
In Wednesday’s game, New Haven led after one quarter, 20-11. The Lady Shamrocks were up at the half, 43-19, and after three quarters, 56-35.
Mackenzie Wilson paced the Lady Shamrocks with 24 points. She knocked down five of New Haven’s nine three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. For the game, New Haven was 10-16 from the stripe.
Peyton Sumpter netted 17 points while hitting three three-point shots. She went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Brenna Langenberg netted 15 points and hit one three-point shot.
Tressa Carver was next with five points. Aubri Meyer chipped in with four. Emma Rohlfing and Jessica Underwood each scored two points.
Russellville knocked down nine three-point baskets.
“We knew that they could shoot the ball from the outside, and made it a point of emphasis to give them no free looks from the three-point arc,” Peirick said. “The majority came with a hand in their face.”
Ella Volkart hit four three-point shots and ended with 14 points. She hit both of her free throws.
Elizabeth Mehmert scored 13 points with one three-point basket. She was 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Cameron Grayson netted 12 points.
Erin Schroer, Camryn Paull and Jenna Schulte each scored three points. Paull and Schulte hit three-point shots.
Hallee Stewart added two points.
Russellville went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
“I knew it would be important for us to jump on them early and keep our foot on the gas pedal,” Peirick said. “Our guards did a phenomenal job getting tips and steals, and turning those into transition points.”
Peirick said New Haven let down a little bit after the half.
“We ended up losing the third quarter, which has become an area of concern for us, and something we definitely need to clean up going forward,” Peirick said.