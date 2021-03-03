Green or blue?
One will be heading to Saturday’s MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinal round. The other will be starting spring sports preparations.
Scotland County (20-5) brings its Class 2 District 6 championship team to New Haven Wednesday for a 6 p.m. sectional game.
“I don’t know much about them at all,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “I have some film on them, and it looks to me like they play really hard on both sides of the ball. They seem to be a very scrappy team.”
Peirick’s Lady Shamrocks (10-13) upset top-seeded Clopton last Thursday to win the Class 2 District 5 title.
Scotland County advanced to the sectional round by beating nemesis Schuyler County (20-6) Saturday for the district title, 42-36.
That gave Scotland County the edge in the season series, 3-2. Schuyler County, ranked eighth in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 2 state poll, won the first two meetings, 43-38 and 41-33. Scotland County won the three most recent games, starting with a 47-22 win Jan. 22 in the North Shelby Tournament.
Scotland County won at Schuyler County Feb. 27, 47-41. That game went to overtime. Saturday’s win tipped the season series.
The Lady Tigers have won four games in a row since the last loss, to Milan Feb. 18, 62-20.
The other losses have come to Macon (23-02) and North Shelby (17-5).
Other than the losses, only three teams have scored more than 40 points against the Lady Tigers.
Hannah Feeney was the team’s scoring leader against Schuyler County. Feeney, a 5-4 senior, set the pace by driving to the basket.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will face either Harrisburg (13-15) or Eugene (14-6) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals.