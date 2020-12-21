Green trumped purple Thursday.
The New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks (3-2, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play at Pacific (1-4, 0-1) with a 58-32 victory.
New Haven worked to put the game out of reach early with a 14-4 lead after one quarter and a 37-12 halftime advantage.
After three quarters, the score was 48-21.
“It is always good to get a conference win, because our conference is so competitive every year,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We wanted to jump on them quick and keep on foot on the pedal all night long. I think we accomplished that. We had nine girls score last night and if we can do that every night we have a real good chance of winning some ball games.”
The teams played much more evenly in the second half though with New Haven outscoring the Lady Indians, 21-20.
Mackenzie Wilson and Peyton Sumpter led the Lady Shamrocks with 16 points apiece.
Brenn Langeberg (five points), Madison Langenberg (five), Ellie Westermeyer (four), Caroline Otten (two), Jessica Underwood (four), Hannah Rethemeyer (two) and Emma Rohlfing (two) were also involved in the scoring.
Molly Prichard was the leading scorer for Pacific with nine points.
Kiley Stahl (eight points), Shelby Kelemen (six), Payton Benett (five), Alaina Greer (two) and Abigail Lilley (two) also contributed on the scoresheet.
Stahl led in rebounds with 13.
Prichard made nine rebounds, followed by Greer (three), Bennett (two), Kelemen (two), Lilley (two), Camilla Winkelman (two) and Jaylynn Miller (one).
Bennett passed out three assists. Aaliyah Haddox, Lilley and Miller finished with two assists apiece. Greer, Kelemen, Prichard and Winkelman each recorded one assist.
Bennett, Greer and Prichard all grabbed two steals. Haddox, Lilley, Miller and Kelemen each stole one.
Lilley posted two blocked shots.
New Haven plays again Friday, on the road at Bourbon at 7 p.m.
Pacific has one last game in 2020, playing at Union Monday at 7 p.m.