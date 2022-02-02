The New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks ended their weeklong sojourn to Hermann with a victory.
New Haven (13-6) capped off the Hermann Tournament Saturday with a 59-19 win against St. Clair (2-15) for seventh place.
“It was an important game for us because we were coming off two straight tough losses, and we needed to get back to making positive plays,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We were able to get good offensive movement, and followed it up with made field goals.”
The Lady Shamrocks took a commanding 16-2 lead after one quarter and carried a 36-13 edge into the half.
The score stood at 47-16 after the penultimate period.
Brenna Langenberg and Aubri Meyer each netted 12 points, tops on the night for New Haven.
Peyton Sumpter and Mackenzie Wilson finished with 10 points apiece.
Wilson was a second-team all-tournament selection.
Emma Rohlfing was next for New Haven with six points.
Lindsey Steinbeck (five points) Tressa Carver (two) and Elizabeth Luecke (two) rounded out the team’s scoresheet.
Emma Thompson’s seven points were tops for St. Clair. Thompson added six rebounds and one steal.
Rylea Black and Sicily Humphrey added five points apiece.
Black made five rebounds and one steal.
Humphrey passed out one assist.
Grace Moore chipped in two points to go with nine rebounds and one assist.
Ava Brand made three rebounds, Phoebe Arnold two and Bella Shelden one.
Brand also contributed two assists.
“Coach (Travis) Johnson has a young team, but they play hard, and expect them to continue to improve game by game,” Peirick said. “It was nice to go into this week of practice on a high note.”
After Owensville defeated Battle for the tournament championship Friday, 65-40, the Dutchgirls’ Anna Finley was named Most Valuable Player.
After hosting Chamois in a doubleheader, New Haven’s next scheduled contest is set for next Monday at Sullivan in a 6:45 p.m. conference matchup.
St. Clair hosts Sullivan Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the opening act of the teams’ annual Coaches vs. Cancer girls-boys doubleheader.
New Haven and St. Clair are scheduled tohave a rematch for their Four Rivers Conference contest in New Haven Monday, Feb. 14, starting at 6 p.m.