New Haven opened Four Rivers Conference volleyball play Tuesday on the road with a sweep.
The Lady Shamrocks (7-6-3, 1-0) won at St. James (2-6-1, 0-1), 25-18, 25-11, 25-15.
“I thought we served really well against St. James,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “That took a lot of pressure off our hitters. Our transition was a bit better. I would still like for us to cut down on our hitting errors.”
Natalie Covington led the offense with nine kills.
Lexi Feldmann posted six kills, while Lucy Hoener added five. Tressa Carver contributed four kills, Liz Luecke posted three and Alayna Lagemann had one.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 23 digs as the libero. Covington was next with 11. Carver and Luecke each posted five digs. Lucy Hoener ended with four, and Feldmann had two.
Covington handed out 14 assists, and Lucy Hoener had 12.
Lagemann recorded two solo bocks. Lucy Hoener had a block assist.
Emma Brez and Feldmann both served three aces. Lucy Hoener and Sumpter each had two aces.
After hosting Pacific Thursday, New Haven plays next week in the Hermann Tournament.