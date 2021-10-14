It was a clean sweep for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks Monday in Linn.
New Haven (11-9-3) capped the evening by winning the varsity match, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12.
“All three levels were able to win in straight sets,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “It was a good way to start the week.”
Lexi Feldmann led the offense with seven kills. Aubri Meyer was next with six. Lucy Hoener knocked down five kills. Liz Luecke and Natalie Covington each had four kills.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 13 digs to lead the defense. Luecke was next with nine digs, and Covington recorded eight. Meyer had five; Tressa Carver added two; and Miranda Yarbrough, Lucy Hoener and Feldmann each had one dig.
New Haven was aggressive on the serve with 16 aces in the match.
Covington served seven aces. Luecke ended with three. Lucy Hoener and Sumpter each served two aces, and Feldmann and Meyer each added one.
Covington had 15 assists. Lucy Hoener ended with seven.
Feldmann had four solo blocks, and Meyer ended with one.
New Haven hosts Union Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play. The Lady Shamrocks go to Hermann Thursday.