Halting a two-match skid, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks swept Linn in Osage County Tuesday, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.
“Much better effort tonight against an improved team from Linn,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
The Lady Shamrocks host the New Haven Round Robin Saturday with De Soto, Mexico and Bowling Green slated to attend.
In the Linn match, New Haven set the tone at the service line, putting down 15 aces.
Isabella Groner recorded five of those aces. Katie Holtmeyer and Aubri Meyer each served four aces. Megan Hoerstkamp and Liz Luecke each served one ace.
Alayna Lagemann and Avery Strubberg each logged seven kills to lead the offense.
“I thought Alayna and Avery had very good nights at the net,” Hoener said.
Meyer had four kills. Luecke and Sam Mendenhall each posted one kill.
Luecke dished out 11 assists. Groner was next with seven and Hoerstkamp added one.
Lagemann, Luecke and Meyer each had one block.
Strubberg was the digs leader with nine. Hoerstkamp picked up seven digs. Luecke had five digs. Groner and Holtmeyer both posted three. Meyer added one dig.
“We still need to work on serve receive and blocking, but I’m confident that we will get there,” Hoener said.
