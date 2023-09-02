New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks are in the win column for 2023.
New Haven opened the season Tuesday at home by sweeping Cuba, 25-3, 25-13, 25-14.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks are in the win column for 2023.
New Haven opened the season Tuesday at home by sweeping Cuba, 25-3, 25-13, 25-14.
“I was pretty pleased with last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “All three levels won in straight sets, so it was a good way to start our season.”
Avery Strubberg paced the offense with eight kills. Aubri Meyer was next with seven. Isabella Groner and Samantha Mendenhall each logged three kills. Megan Hoerstkamp added one.
“I would like to get our middles more involved, but we need our passing to improve a bit to do that efficiently,” Hoener said.
Liz Luecke was the digs leader with seven. Hoerstkamp and Strubberg each added six. Katie Holtmeyer chipped in with three digs.
Luecke handed out 14 assists while Groner had six. Hoerstkamp added one.
Alayna Lagemann was the blocks leader with three. Meyer ended with two.
New Haven served eight aces to keep Cuba from being able to get into its offense. Holtmeyer and Luecke each served three and Groner ended with two.
The Lady Shamrocks head to Belle Thursday, after the deadline for this paper.
New Haven plays Friday at Fatima before returning to host St. Francis Borgia next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.