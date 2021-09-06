Opening the 2021 campaign at home, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a sweep Tuesday over Cuba, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19.
“It’s nice to start off the year with a win,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I was fairly pleased with our overall play for the first game.”
Hoener said Aubri Meyer stepped up.
“Everyone performed at the level that I expected them to, except Aubri Meyer,” Hoener said. “Her play exceeded my expectations.”
Meyer led the team with eight kills and added 13 digs and three aces.
On the night, New Haven was aggressive on the serve with 15 aces.
Natalie Covington was the leader with five aces. Liz Luecke, Lexi Feldmann and Peyton Sumpter each had two aces. Lucy Hoener served one.
Covington and Feldmann both had six kills. Lucy Hoener was next with five, and Tressa Carver posted four kills. Luecke added one.
Sumpter, the libero, led the team with 33 digs. Luecke was next at 21. Covington had 14, Lucy Hoener checked in with 12, Carver added three, and Feldmann had two.
Feldmann had two solo blocks. Covington added a block assist.
Lucy Hoener and Covington each had 13 set assists.
Jaime Hoener was happy with the win but knows there’s work to do, starting with serve receive and blocking.
New Haven visited Belle Thursday.
The Lady Shamrocks play next Thursday at Montgomery County.
New Haven plays Sept. 10 and 11 at the 34th Annual St. Francis Healthcare Systems Dig for Life Challenge.